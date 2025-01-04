Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

PM Netanyahu speaks with hostage Liri Albag's parents after Hamas video publication

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with the parents of hostage Liri Albag on Saturday evening after the publication of the Hamas propaganda video of her in captivity, the Prime Minister's Office said.

"The Prime Minister expressed his solidarity with the suffering that Liri, her family, and all the hostages and their families are enduring," the PMO stated. "The Prime Minister assured the family that Israel continues to work tirelessly to bring Liri and all the hostages home and that efforts are ongoing—even at this very moment. The Prime Minister reiterated that anyone who dares to harm our hostages will bear full responsibility."



Related Tags
Benjamin Netanyahu Headline
IDF conducts intel.-based strike on Hamas targets in southern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2025 08:28 PM
Ben-Gvir apologizes for making PM come to Knesset not fully recovered
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2025 07:36 PM
Two Israelis arrested after driving across border into Syria
By SHAKED SADEH
01/04/2025 06:56 PM
Ex-hostage Yagil Yaakov: Albag video gave me flashbacks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2025 05:22 PM
Two rockets from Gaza launched at Israel, one falls near border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2025 05:16 PM
World's oldest person dies at 116
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2025 02:37 PM
Syria's Damascus airport to start operating international flights
By REUTERS
01/04/2025 12:53 PM
Motorcyclist in critical condition after accident on Route 70
By YOAV ETIEL
01/04/2025 02:45 AM
US Navy launches missiles at Houthi weapon production facilities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2025 01:29 AM
Rocket alerts sound again in Gaza border communities, false alarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/03/2025 11:26 PM
Lebanon's PM discusses with Syria's ruler relations between countries
By REUTERS
01/03/2025 10:36 PM
US approves sale of lightweight torpedoes to Saudi Arabia
By REUTERS
01/03/2025 10:33 PM
PayPal accused of racial bias against Asian Americans in funding program
By REUTERS
01/03/2025 07:49 PM
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes in Ethiopia, EMSC says
By REUTERS
01/03/2025 07:33 PM
US law enforcement worried about copycat vehicle-ramming attacks
By REUTERS
01/03/2025 05:13 PM