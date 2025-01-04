PM Netanyahu speaks with hostage Liri Albag's parents after Hamas video publication

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with the parents of hostage Liri Albag on Saturday evening after the publication of the Hamas propaganda video of her in captivity, the Prime Minister's Office said.

"The Prime Minister expressed his solidarity with the suffering that Liri, her family, and all the hostages and their families are enduring," the PMO stated. "The Prime Minister assured the family that Israel continues to work tirelessly to bring Liri and all the hostages home and that efforts are ongoing—even at this very moment. The Prime Minister reiterated that anyone who dares to harm our hostages will bear full responsibility."