The IDF struck Hamas targets in the Salah al-Din area in southern Gaza early Saturday morning, the IDF reported.

The intelligence-based strike was against terrorists who were involved in exploiting humanitarian aid corridors in the Palestinian enclave, the military noted.

The IDF stated that the strike did not affect the continued entrance of humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians.

Earlier, in central Gaza, a vehicle carrying four Hamas terrorists was struck by the IAF in Deir al Balah.