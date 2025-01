Russian airports in the cities of Nizhnekamsk, Izhevsk and Perm temporarily halted flight arrivals and departures from 10:05 a.m. (0715 GMT) on Sunday to ensure the safety of civilian aircraft, the aviation watchdog Rosaviatsia said.

It did not specify a reason for the decision, but Russian airports have previously closed when there is a risk of Ukrainian drone strikes in the area.

The three cities are located east of Moscow.