Syrian foreign minister in Doha to meet Qatar's prime minister

By REUTERS

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, appointed by the country's new rulers, arrived in Doha on Sunday to meet Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, a Qatari official told Reuters.

Syrian official news agency SANA confirmed the arrival of the Syrian delegation, which includes the country's Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra and head of intelligence Anas Khattab.

The Syrian delegation was set to meet Sheikh Mohammed, who also serves as Qatar's foreign minister, and other senior Qatari officials, including Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mohammed Al-Khulaifi, the official said.

The Syrian minister's visit to Qatar is his second foreign trip in less than a month since former President Bashar al-Assad was ousted by rebels on Dec. 8.

Netanyahu appoints Roi Kachlon as deputy Civil Service commissioner
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2025 11:21 AM
Yoav Gallant's resignation from Knesset goes into effect
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2025 11:19 AM
Three Russian airports suspend flights, aviation watchdog says
By REUTERS
01/05/2025 10:48 AM
Judges approves Netanyahu's request to cancel testimony for two weeks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2025 09:47 AM
IDF to carry out military exercise in Tel Aviv's Kirya on Sunday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2025 07:09 AM
Four airstrikes target Saada, Yemen - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2025 02:23 AM
20-year-old man killed, two injured in fatal car crash near HaSargel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2025 02:02 AM
Man in critical condition after stabbing on Rothschild Boulevard, TLV
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2025 01:51 AM
IDF intercepts Houthi missile targeting central Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2025 12:38 AM
Israeli woman killed in safari car accident in Tanzania, Africa
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2025 11:42 PM
Austrian coalition talks collapse, chancellor to step down
By REUTERS
01/04/2025 09:57 PM
2.7 magnitude earthquake felt in eastern West Bank
By LIAM ADIVE
01/04/2025 08:43 PM
IDF conducts intel.-based strike on Hamas targets in southern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2025 08:28 PM
PM speaks with hostage Liri Albag's parents after Hamas video publicatio
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2025 07:48 PM
Ben-Gvir apologizes for making PM come to Knesset not fully recovered
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/04/2025 07:36 PM