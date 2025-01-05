Israeli hospitals treat 60 Hamas, PIJ terrorists after Kamal Adwan Hospital raid - report

Sixty of the Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorists arrested during the IDF raids on Kamal Adwan Hospital were brought to Israeli hospitals for treatment last week, N12 reported Sunday night.

The report adds that the terrorists were brought to Ichilov Hospital, Barzilai Medical Center, Assuta Medical Center, Wolfson Medical Center, and Shaare Zedek Medical Center due to the lack of a field hospital.

The report does not explicitly state whether the terrorists are still undergoing treatment at Israeli hospitals or have been transferred elsewhere.