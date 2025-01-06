Jerusalem Post
Blinken aims to 'cross finish line' on Gaza ceasefire, hostages deal

By REUTERS
JANUARY 6, 2025

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that Washington wanted to see a ceasefire deal in Gaza concluded and the hostages brought out in the next two weeks.

A renewed push is under way to reach a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas and return the hostages before US President-elect Donald Trump takes office on January 20.

"We very much want to bring this over the finish line in the next two weeks, the time we have remaining," Blinken told a press conference in South Korea, when asked whether a ceasefire deal was close.

