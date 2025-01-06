Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Blinken calls for push to get Gaza truce deal over 'finish line'

By REUTERS
Updated: JANUARY 6, 2025 16:01

 US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Monday for a final push for a Gaza ceasefire before President Joe Biden leaves office, after a Hamas official told Reuters the group had cleared a list of 34 hostages as first to go free under a truce.

"We very much want to bring this over the finish line in the next two weeks, the time we have remaining," Blinken told a news conference in South Korea, when asked whether a ceasefire deal was close.

Israel has sent a team of mid-ranking officials to Qatar for talks brokered by Qatari and Egyptian mediators. Some Arabic media reports said David Barnea, the head of Mossad, who has been leading negotiations, was expected to join them. The Israeli prime minister's office did not comment.

It remains unclear how close the two sides remain, with some signs of movement but little indication of a shift in some of the key demands that have so far blocked any truce for more than a year.



Related Tags
Blinken Headline
Turkey says eradication of Kurdish YPG militia in Syria 'imminent'
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 01:54 PM
Hind Rajab Foundation seeks lawyers to prosecute IDF soldiers, veterans in Thailand - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2025 01:08 PM
Ten policemen feared killed in bomb blast in central India
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 12:15 PM
Building in Sderot sustains direct hit after rocket fire from Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2025 12:02 PM
German Christmas market attack death toll rises to six
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 10:35 AM
Syria's foreign, defense ministers arrive in UAE, SANA reports
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 09:43 AM
South Korea police to consider arresting presidential security members
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 08:20 AM
Blinken aims to 'cross finish line' on Gaza ceasefire, hostages deal
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 07:53 AM
IDF to conduct siren tests in Sakhnin, Beit Jann local council
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2025 07:19 AM
Australian actor Guy Pearce sports 'Artists4Ceasefire' pin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2025 06:32 AM
North Korea fires ballistic missiles, South Korea says
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 05:11 AM
Biden says it is awful that Trump is seeking to do away with birthright
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 12:45 AM
Israeli hospitals treat 60 Hamas, PIJ terrorists - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2025 10:49 PM
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes El Salvador, EMSC says
By REUTERS
01/05/2025 07:44 PM
Tzabar Battalion soldier severely wounded in northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/05/2025 06:28 PM