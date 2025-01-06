Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Druze Likud member Afif Abed enters Knesset, following Gallant's resignation

By TAL SHALEV

Following Yoav Gallant's resignation from the Knesset, MK Afif Abed, who entered the Knesset as a candidate for the Likud list, declared his allegiance Monday evening in the Knesset plenum and will serve as an MK for the Likud.



Related Tags
Legal Headline
Three Israelis are trapped on a freezing mountain in Japan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2025 08:46 PM
Education Ministry closes gifted classes despite falling test scores
By URI SELA
01/06/2025 08:42 PM
Hochstein says Israeli army withdrawals from western Lebanon to continue
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 08:26 PM
Syrian finance minister says foreign debt is around $20 billion-$23 billion
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 08:00 PM
Syria unable to import wheat or fuel due to US sanctions, trade minister says
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 07:42 PM
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Southern Iran, GFZ says
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 07:30 PM
Turkey's Erdogan says end is near for Kurdish militants in Syria
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 07:09 PM
Portugal reports outbreak of bird flu on farm near Lisbon
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 06:26 PM
World Food Program condemns alleged Israeli shooting of its Gaza convoy
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 06:00 PM
Two IDF soldiers seriously injured in combat in northern Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2025 05:59 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu approves new security measures in West Bank
By AMICHAI STEIN
01/06/2025 05:49 PM
Trump says he and Xi have been talking through representatives
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 04:12 PM
Turkey says eradication of Kurdish YPG militia in Syria 'imminent'
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 01:54 PM
Hind Rajab Foundation seeks lawyers to prosecute IDF soldiers, veterans in Thailand - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2025 01:08 PM
Ten policemen feared killed in bomb blast in central India
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 12:15 PM