Following Yoav Gallant's resignation from the Knesset, MK Afif Abed, who entered the Knesset as a candidate for the Likud list, declared his allegiance Monday evening in the Knesset plenum and will serve as an MK for the Likud.
Druze Likud member Afif Abed enters Knesset, following Gallant's resignation
By URI SELA01/06/2025 08:42 PM
By REUTERS01/06/2025 08:26 PM
By REUTERS01/06/2025 08:00 PM
By REUTERS01/06/2025 07:42 PM
By REUTERS01/06/2025 07:30 PM
By REUTERS01/06/2025 07:09 PM
By REUTERS01/06/2025 06:26 PM
By REUTERS01/06/2025 06:00 PM
By REUTERS01/06/2025 04:12 PM
By REUTERS01/06/2025 01:54 PM
By REUTERS01/06/2025 12:15 PM