Some 32 deaths and 38 injuries have been reported so far following the 7.0 magnitude earthquake in Tibet's Shigatse City, Chinese local media reported Tuesday morning.

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit Tibet's Shigatse city, China's state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The earthquake took place at 9:05 a.m. (0105 GMT) and had a depth of 10 km, according to a separate notice from the China Earthquake Networks Centre.