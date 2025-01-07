Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

France says fate of citizens held in Iran worsening

By REUTERS
Updated: JANUARY 7, 2025 11:02

The situation of three French citizens held in Iran is worsening, with some being detained in conditions similar to torture, France's foreign minister said on Tuesday, adding that future ties and sanctions lifting would depend on their fate.

"The situation of our compatriots held hostage in Iran is simply unacceptable; they have been unjustly detained for several years in undignified conditions that, for some, fall within the definition of torture under international law," Jean-Noel Barrot told a conference of French ambassadors.

"I say to the Iranian authorities: our hostages must be released. Our bilateral relations and the future of sanctions depend on it."

  

Israeli official says Hamas is only obstacle to release of hostages
By REUTERS
01/07/2025 11:31 AM
Hind Rajab Foundation files legal case against IDF soldier in Argentina
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/07/2025 11:29 AM
Judge finds Giuliani in civil contempt over 2020 election case
By REUTERS
01/07/2025 05:34 AM
Trump picks Joseph Nocella Jr. to be attorney for E. New York District
By REUTERS
01/07/2025 03:24 AM
IAF strikes squad of armed terrorist in the northern West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/07/2025 02:49 AM
Venezuela arrests 125 'foreign mercenaries' including one Israeli
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/07/2025 12:52 AM
New York judge denies Trump's request to delay sentencing in hush money
By REUTERS
01/07/2025 12:10 AM
UN aviation agency investigating reports of possible data breach
By REUTERS
01/07/2025 12:09 AM
US says anti-ISIS operation in Iraq kills coalition soldier
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 11:13 PM
Suspected bomb explosion kills two people at Nigerian school, police say
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 10:35 PM
Israeli settlers riot in Palestinian West Bank village after terror atta
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/06/2025 10:18 PM
US cyber watchdog agency says no indication breach at Treasury hit other federal agencies
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 09:54 PM
Venezuela breaks diplomatic relations with Paraguay
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 09:15 PM
US issues Syria-related general license, Treasury Dept website shows
By REUTERS
01/06/2025 09:08 PM
Education Ministry closes gifted classes in light of falling test scores
By URI SELA
01/06/2025 08:42 PM