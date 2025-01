Coordinator for the Hostages and the Missing Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Gal Hirsch is meeting with counterparts from the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, and Austria on Tuesday at the residence of President Isaac Herzog, his office announced on Tuesday.

Hirsch will, over the next two days, hold working meetings with his counterparts on the plight of the hostages abducted by Hamas.

A meeting will also be held with the families of the abductees.