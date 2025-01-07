Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Erdogan tells Iraqi Kurdish PM that Turkey working to keep Syria secure

By REUTERS

Turkey is working to ensure that Syria's transformation over the last month will not bring new instabilities to the region, President Tayyip Erdogan told the Iraqi Kurdish prime minister, Erdogan's office said on Tuesday.

Erdogan met Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of neighboring Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, in Ankara, and the president published a photo of the pair shaking hands.

The visit comes as Turkey has repeatedly said there is no place in Syria's future for the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and its extensions after a rebellion last month ousted former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad.

Erdogan repeated that message in the meeting and also "stated that Turkey attaches importance to the preservation of Iraq's stability and security, especially in light of the developments in Syria," the readout from his office said.

Turkey has been calling for the YPG militia in northeast Syria to disband since Assad's fall. It regards the YPG as an extension of the PKK, which is deemed a terrorist group by Ankara, Washington, and the European Union.

The YPG spearheads the US-allied Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the northeast and played a key role defeating Islamic State militants in 2014-2017. The group still guards Islamic State fighters in prison camps there.

CENTCOM, IDF leadership discusses joint ops in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/07/2025 04:00 PM
Police arrest parents on suspicion of purposefully harming their baby
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/07/2025 03:44 PM
Hamas stands by demand for end to Gaza war under hostage deal
By REUTERS
01/07/2025 03:43 PM
US, Taliban in talks to swap detainees, WSJ reports
By REUTERS
01/07/2025 03:19 PM
US in talks to swap Americans in Afghanistan for Guantanamo prisoners
By REUTERS
01/07/2025 02:21 PM
Former French far-right leader Jean-Marie Le Pen dies aged 96
By REUTERS
01/07/2025 02:09 PM
UK hospitals see 50 hour waits as respiratory illness uptick takes toll
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/07/2025 01:53 PM
Jordan and Syria to combat arms and drugs smuggling, ISIS's resurgence
By REUTERS
01/07/2025 01:45 PM
Gal Hirsch to meet with US, European counterparts to discuss hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/07/2025 12:50 PM
Israeli official says Hamas is only obstacle to release of hostages
By REUTERS
01/07/2025 11:31 AM
Hind Rajab Foundation files legal case against IDF soldier in Argentina
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/07/2025 11:29 AM
France says fate of citizens held in Iran worsening
By REUTERS
01/07/2025 10:50 AM
Judge finds Giuliani in civil contempt over 2020 election case
By REUTERS
01/07/2025 05:34 AM
Trump picks Joseph Nocella Jr. to be attorney for E. New York District
By REUTERS
01/07/2025 03:24 AM
IAF strikes squad of armed terrorist in the northern West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/07/2025 02:49 AM