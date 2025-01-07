Jerusalem Post
Trump vows to rename Gulf of Mexico 'Gulf of America'

By REUTERS

Trump vowed to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America and repeated his promise to impose significant tariffs on Mexico and Canada.

"It covers a lot of territory," he said of the Gulf. "'The Gulf of America.' What a beautiful name."

His promise to rename the Gulf echoed his previous vow to revert the name of Denali, the highest mountain peak in North America, to Mount McKinley. Former President Barack Obama changed the name of the Alaskan mountain in deference to Native Americans.

Typically, the US Board of Geographic Names sets geographic names, though presidents have also renamed geographic features via executive action.

Turkey says it will mount offensive against Kurdish YPG
By REUTERS
01/07/2025 08:58 PM
Netanyahu's attorney unable to find witness to testify on PM's behalf
By BINI ASHKENAZI
01/07/2025 08:38 PM
Syria to take time organizing national dialog, foreign minister says
By REUTERS
01/07/2025 06:32 PM
Netanyahu appoints Miri Regev to lead torch-lighting on Independence Day
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/07/2025 05:27 PM
Syiran airport receives first int'l flight since Assad's fall from Qatar
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/07/2025 05:13 PM
Police bomb disposal experts remove rocket remnants from school
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/07/2025 05:11 PM
Police arrest parents on suspicion of purposefully harming their baby
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/07/2025 03:44 PM
Hamas stands by demand for end to Gaza war under hostage deal
By REUTERS
01/07/2025 03:43 PM
US, Taliban in talks to swap detainees, WSJ reports
By REUTERS
01/07/2025 03:19 PM
Erdogan tells Iraqi Kurdish PM that Turkey working to keep Syria secure
By REUTERS
01/07/2025 03:17 PM
US in talks to swap Americans in Afghanistan for Guantanamo prisoners
By REUTERS
01/07/2025 02:21 PM
Former French far-right leader Jean-Marie Le Pen dies aged 96
By REUTERS
01/07/2025 02:09 PM
UK hospitals see 50 hour waits as respiratory illness uptick takes toll
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/07/2025 01:53 PM
Jordan and Syria to combat arms and drugs smuggling, ISIS's resurgence
By REUTERS
01/07/2025 01:45 PM
Gal Hirsch to meet with US, European counterparts to discuss hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/07/2025 12:50 PM