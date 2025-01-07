Trump vows to rename Gulf of Mexico 'Gulf of America'

Trump vowed to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America and repeated his promise to impose significant tariffs on Mexico and Canada.

"It covers a lot of territory," he said of the Gulf. "'The Gulf of America.' What a beautiful name."

His promise to rename the Gulf echoed his previous vow to revert the name of Denali, the highest mountain peak in North America, to Mount McKinley. Former President Barack Obama changed the name of the Alaskan mountain in deference to Native Americans.

Typically, the US Board of Geographic Names sets geographic names, though presidents have also renamed geographic features via executive action.