Israeli documents that form basis of hostage talks revealed - report

The Israeli document that forms the basis of the hostage negotiation talks in Doha, Qatar was published by Israeli public broadcaster KAN on Tuesday evening.

The Hebrew version of the document has been presented to the security cabinet.

"The purpose of the agreement is the release of all Israeli hostages held in Gaza—civilians and soldiers, whether alive or not—taken at any time, in exchange for an agreed-upon number of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons, and the establishment of lasting quiet, leading to a permanent ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, and the rehabilitation of the Strip," the document stated.

The document also reveals the details of the deal being negotiated. It specifies how Israel will withdraw from central Gaza, "mainly from the Netzarim corridor," and fully dismantle military outposts.

The document also outlines how the IDF will allow humanitarian aid into Gaza as soon as the deal comes into effect, and how Hamas will agree to release the hostages, starting with women.

"On the first day, three Israeli female hostages [will be released], on the seventh day, four more female hostages, and subsequently, three hostages every seven days—starting with those who are alive," the document states.

The document also iterates details on the list of hostages Hamas must provide. It states that by the seventh day, Hamas must provide information on the number of hostages to be released in the first humanitarian stage.

According to KAN, while in this document Israel demands the deportation of at least 50 Hamas terrorists either abroad or to Gaza, it is now demanding a higher number.

Ending the war?

In the first stage, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has already approved initiating post-war reconstruction in Gaza which will include rebuilding infrastructure, clearing rubble, and bringing in at least 60,000 caravans and 200,000 tents.

The second stage of the agreement states that there will be "a permanent cessation of military operations and all hostile activities, with the implementation of quiet."