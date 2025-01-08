Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at the White House, Walla reported on Wednesday, citing two sources familiar with the subject.
Ron Dermer meets with US National Security Advisor at White House - report
