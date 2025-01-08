US CENTCOM strikes Houthi underground sites in Yemen

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that it carried out precision strikes on the Houthis' underground Advanced Conventional Weapon (ACW) storage facilities in Yemen on Wednesday.

CENTCOM said that the Houthis used the facilities to conduct attacks against US Navy vessels and merchant vessels in the southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

"The strikes are part of CENTCOM's effort to degrade Iranian-backed Houthi attempts to threaten regional partners and military and merchant vessels in the region," the statement added.