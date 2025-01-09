Gal Hirsch and US, European counterparts meet family of Elizabeth Tsurkov held in Iraq

Coordinator for the Hostages and the Missing Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Gal Hirsch, along with US and European counterparts, met with the family of Russian-Israeli researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov, who has been held in Iraq by Kataib Hezbollah since March of 2023, sources told The Jerusalem Post on Thursday.
