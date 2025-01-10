Jerusalem Post
Trial delay for Israeli man accused of arms trafficking over lack of Hebrew translators in Malaysia

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

After struggling to find a Hebrew interpreter, a Malaysian court has delayed the trial of Israeli national Avitan Shalom, who is charged with possessing 200 bullets and trafficking six firearms, the Malay Mail reported earlier this week.

“We are trying our best to get a Hebrew interpreter to interpret the evidence from the prosecution witnesses, but we (the court) cannot confirm the date. Therefore, as far as today is concerned, I will adjourn this matter to tomorrow,"  Judge Norina Zainol Abidin reportedly said after adjourning the trial. "But be prepared if there is no Hebrew interpreter available, the court’s interpreter will interpret to you (Avitan) in English using simple language."

Shalom's lawyer, Datuk Naran Singh, stressed to the courts that an interpreter was needed to conduct the trial.

