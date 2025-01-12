Jerusalem Post
Eight killed, 50 wounded in Yemen gas station explosion - report

By REUTERS
Updated: JANUARY 12, 2025 01:18

Eight people were killed and 50 others injured in an explosion of a gas station and a gas storage tank in Yemen's al-Bayda province, a medical source and a local official said.

Syrian leader phones congratulations to newly elected Lebanon president
By REUTERS
01/12/2025 12:40 AM
Israel Air Force strikes three suspects near Mount Dov
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2025 11:47 PM
Trump prosecutor Jack Smith resigns from Justice Department
By REUTERS
01/11/2025 11:45 PM
20-year-old stabbed in Jerusalem's Pat neighborhood
By EFRAT PORSHER , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2025 10:04 PM
Mexico sends firefighters to California to help with raging blazes
By REUTERS
01/11/2025 08:55 PM
Ari Rosenfeld's lawyers: 'Shin Bet determined that he is not dangerous'
By HODIA RAN
01/11/2025 08:22 PM
Israeli drone targets car in Kounine, southern Lebanon - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2025 05:08 PM
Germany sets up military division dedicated to territorial defense
By REUTERS
01/11/2025 04:49 PM
IAF strikes Hamas command center embedded within school in Jabaliya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2025 03:09 PM
Denmark sent Trump team private messages on Greenland, Axios reports
By REUTERS
01/11/2025 02:43 PM
Rescue workers tackle flames as fires break out in Tel Aviv, Lod
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2025 02:16 PM
IDF breaks up clashes between Palestinians and settlers in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2025 02:14 PM
Lebanon's new president to make first official visit to Saudi Arabia
By REUTERS
01/11/2025 12:49 PM
American-Israeli settlers sanctioned by US sue Biden administration
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2025 11:50 AM
IAF strikes terrorists leaving Hezbollah compound in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2025 10:26 AM