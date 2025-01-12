Eight people were killed and 50 others injured in an explosion of a gas station and a gas storage tank in Yemen's al-Bayda province, a medical source and a local official said.
Eight killed, 50 wounded in Yemen gas station explosion - report
By REUTERS01/12/2025 12:40 AM
