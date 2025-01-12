Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF issues evacuation warning in Nuseirat area of Gaza Strip

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF Arabic spokesperson Col. Avichay Adraee issued an evacuation warning for Gazans in the Nuseirat area on Sunday morning before an imminent strike.

" To the residents of the Gaza Strip located in Block 662 (Nuseirat area), this is a prior warning before an attack!   Terrorist organizations are once again launching rockets from this specific area that has been warned several times in the past.   For your own safety, move immediately to the humanitarian zone," the post read.



Related Tags
IDF soldiers - day Headline
Eight killed, 50 wounded in Yemen gas station explosion - report
By REUTERS
01/12/2025 01:13 AM
Syrian leader phones congratulations to newly elected Lebanon president
By REUTERS
01/12/2025 12:40 AM
Trump prosecutor Jack Smith resigns from Justice Department
By REUTERS
01/11/2025 11:45 PM
20-year-old stabbed in Jerusalem's Pat neighborhood
By EFRAT PORSHER , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2025 10:04 PM
Mexico sends firefighters to California to help with raging blazes
By REUTERS
01/11/2025 08:55 PM
Israeli drone targets car in Kounine, southern Lebanon - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2025 05:08 PM
Germany sets up military division dedicated to territorial defense
By REUTERS
01/11/2025 04:49 PM
IAF strikes Hamas command center embedded within school in Jabaliya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2025 03:09 PM
Denmark sent Trump team private messages on Greenland, Axios reports
By REUTERS
01/11/2025 02:43 PM
Rescue workers tackle flames as fires break out in Tel Aviv, Lod
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2025 02:16 PM
IDF breaks up clashes between Palestinians and settlers in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2025 02:14 PM
Lebanon's new president to make first official visit to Saudi Arabia
By REUTERS
01/11/2025 12:49 PM
American-Israeli settlers sanctioned by US sue Biden administration
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2025 11:50 AM
IAF strikes terrorists leaving Hezbollah compound in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/11/2025 10:26 AM
Russia launched 74 drones at Ukraine overnight, Kyiv says
By REUTERS
01/11/2025 10:16 AM