IDF issues evacuation warning in Nuseirat area of Gaza Strip

IDF Arabic spokesperson Col. Avichay Adraee issued an evacuation warning for Gazans in the Nuseirat area on Sunday morning before an imminent strike.

#عاجل ‼️ الى سكان قطاع غزة المتواجدين في البلوك 662 (منطقة النصيرات) هذا تحذير مسبق قبل هجوم!⭕️تطلق المنظمات الإرهابية مرة أخرى القذائف الصاروخية من هذه المنطقة المحددة التي تم تحذيرها عدة مرات في الماضي.⭕️من أجل أمنكم، انتقلوا فوراً الى المنطقة الإنسانية pic.twitter.com/3y0quYAOyZ — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) January 12, 2025

" To the residents of the Gaza Strip located in Block 662 (Nuseirat area), this is a prior warning before an attack! Terrorist organizations are once again launching rockets from this specific area that has been warned several times in the past. For your own safety, move immediately to the humanitarian zone," the post read.