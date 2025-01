US Armed Forces Central Command (CENTCOM) Commanding Officer, General Michael Erik Kurilla, visited US servicemembers and met with Saudi Arabian Armed Forces Chief of General Staff, General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili on Saturday and Sunday, CENTCOM announced on X/Twitter Sunday.

General Kurilla also met with Lt.-Gen. Saghir Hamood Bin Aziz, the Chief of Staff of the Yemini Armed Forces, who traveled from Yemen for the visit. Lt.-Gen Bin Aziz is part of the anti-Houthi movement within Yemen.