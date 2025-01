Opposition leader Yair Lapid, accompanied by families of hostages, recently concluded a meeting with a senior Qatari official and a delegation from the Qatari embassy in Paris.

Lapid reportedly stated, "We appreciate the relentless efforts that Qatar is making, and we came to convey an unequivocal message: we want everyone home as soon as possible. Every minute that passes is an eternity in the Hamas basements. Every day puts their lives at risk."