Kindergarten teachers arrested on suspicion of child abuse in Modi'in

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A kindergarten teacher and teacher's assistant were arrested in Modi'in on suspicion of child abuse, Israel Police announced on Sunday. 

The arrests followed an investigation prompted by a report alleging abuse. 

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage from the daycare and, based on the findings, continued with covert investigative activities, analyzing numerous video recordings.

The suspects were questioned and subsequently detained. On Monday, based on the investigation findings and needs, the police will request the court to extend their detention.



