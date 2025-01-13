Jerusalem Post
Lebanon's Salam wins backing of enough MPs to be named PM, political sources say

By REUTERS
Updated: JANUARY 13, 2025 18:36

The head of the International Court of Justice, Nawaf Salam, secured the support of enough lawmakers to be designated Lebanon's next prime minister on Monday, political sources said.

The designation of Salam would mark a blow to the Iran-backed terrorist group Hezbollah, which had wanted the incumbent Najib Mikati to remain in the post.

President Joseph Aoun is required to nominate the candidate with the greatest support among lawmakers.

On Monday, Reuters reported that Aoun summoned Salam to designate him as prime minister.

