Northern Command Chief Uri Gordin said he will work to ensure there is no Hezbollah activity in the northern areas, following a visit to the Ma'ale Yosef Regional Council Community on Tuesday.

"We are responsible for security in the area, ensuring that no infrastructure is built, no accumulation of weapons, and no operational activity by Hezbollah."

Gordin added that since the beginning of the ceasefire, more than 49 Hezbollah operatives have been killed.