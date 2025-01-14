Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Gallant calls for proposed deal to be passed at Hostages' Square

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Former defense minister Yoav Gallant expressed his support for the families of hostages and called for the hostage ceasefire deal currently on the table to be passed while speaking at the rally in Hostages' Square in Tel Aviv on Tuesday.

"I express my solidarity and support for the families who have endured hell over the past year, especially in recent days. This deal is the right thing to do—it’s important to pursue it. I support the Israeli government in its decision to move forward with this agreement. From what it seems, this time the national interest will prevail over political interests.

"I am ashamed of Smotrich and Ben Gvir—what they are doing is neither humane nor Jewish," he added.



Related Tags
Hostage headline
French President Macron will travel to Lebanon on January 17
By REUTERS
01/14/2025 07:31 PM
Pro-Palestinian protester interrupts Blinken speech on hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/14/2025 06:42 PM
President of Red Cross visits hostage families in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/14/2025 06:25 PM
Canadian conference to create Islamic caliphate cancelled
By MICHAEL STARR
01/14/2025 06:18 PM
PIJ sends delegation to Qatar to discuss final deal details - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/14/2025 06:02 PM
Senator: FBI background check of Pete Hegseth not sufficient
By REUTERS
01/14/2025 05:49 PM
Adraee posts video of Hamas rocket launcher in Gazan cemetery
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/14/2025 04:28 PM
Northern Command Chief promises no Hezbollah activity in northern areas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/14/2025 04:18 PM
US bans imports from more companies over Uyghur forced labor
By REUTERS
01/14/2025 04:15 PM
Azerbaijan foils plan to kill senior figure in local Jewish community
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/14/2025 04:13 PM
Three explosive devices weighing 1.5 kg seized in Umm al-Fahm
By ALON HACHMON
01/14/2025 04:00 PM
Terrorists throw Molotov cocktails at Israel vehicles near Ariel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/14/2025 03:13 PM
Smotrich to meet with Netanyahu amid hostage deal talks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/14/2025 11:17 AM
Ishak Haleva, Turkey's chief rabbi, passes away
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/14/2025 09:58 AM
Police find fragments of missile on roof of home in Jerusalem area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/14/2025 08:59 AM