Gallant calls for proposed deal to be passed at Hostages' Square

Former defense minister Yoav Gallant expressed his support for the families of hostages and called for the hostage ceasefire deal currently on the table to be passed while speaking at the rally in Hostages' Square in Tel Aviv on Tuesday.

"I express my solidarity and support for the families who have endured hell over the past year, especially in recent days. This deal is the right thing to do—it’s important to pursue it. I support the Israeli government in its decision to move forward with this agreement. From what it seems, this time the national interest will prevail over political interests.

"I am ashamed of Smotrich and Ben Gvir—what they are doing is neither humane nor Jewish," he added.