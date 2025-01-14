US President Joe Biden and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi discussed negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza on Tuesday and agreed to remain in close coordination in the coming hours, the White House said.
Biden, Sisi to coordinate closely in 'coming hours' amid Gaza deal talks
By REUTERS01/15/2025 04:46 PM
