Iran never plotted to kill Donald Trump, Iranian president says

Iran never plotted to kill Republican US President-elect Donald Trump, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in an NBC News interview on Tuesday, denying past claims from Trump and the US government.

In November, the US Justice Department charged an Iranian man in connection with an alleged plot ordered by Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard Corps to assassinate the US president-elect. Law enforcement thwarted the alleged plan before any attack was carried out.

Trump also said last year during the US election campaign that Iran may have been behind attempts to kill him.

"None whatsoever," Pezeshkian said on NBC News when asked if there was an Iranian plan to kill Trump. "We have never attempted this to begin with and we never will."