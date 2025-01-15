A man in his 50s sustained moderate wounds after being stabbed in Haifa, the police said on Wednesday, adding that it was investigating the background for the incident.
Man stabbed in Haifa in moderate condition, police investigating
By REUTERS01/15/2025 11:44 AM
