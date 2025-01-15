Jerusalem Post
Man stabbed in Haifa in moderate condition, police investigating

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A man in his 50s sustained moderate wounds after being stabbed in Haifa, the police said on Wednesday, adding that it was investigating the background for the incident. 

Syria detains Egyptian after videos threatening Egypt's government
By REUTERS
01/15/2025 11:44 AM
IDF announces intention to demolish home of Nir Zvi terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2025 10:33 AM
Haredim protest outside Tel Hashomer IDF recruitment office
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2025 08:39 AM
Biden extends order enabling sanctions on settlers in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2025 07:16 AM
Three IDF soldiers wounded after military vehicle drives over explosive
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2025 07:05 AM
TikTok preparing for US shut-off on Sunday, The Information reports
By REUTERS
01/15/2025 06:31 AM
South Korea's Yoon arrested, says anti-graft agency
By REUTERS
01/15/2025 03:51 AM
Biden names two California national monuments after fires
By REUTERS
01/15/2025 03:20 AM
Iran never plotted to kill Donald Trump, Iranian president says
By REUTERS
01/15/2025 03:17 AM
US SEC sues Elon Musk over late disclosure of Twitter stake
By REUTERS
01/15/2025 01:22 AM
Engineer could flee to Iran to avoid drone strike trial, US says
By REUTERS
01/15/2025 12:11 AM
Biden, Sisi to coordinate closely in 'coming hours' amid Gaza deal talks
By REUTERS
01/14/2025 11:40 PM
Gov't secretary: 'The only factor that thwarted the deal is Hamas'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/14/2025 10:58 PM
IAF strikes Jenin in joint operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/14/2025 10:23 PM
Israeli foreign minister says real change among Palestinians needed
By REUTERS
01/14/2025 10:15 PM