An unidentified person died after setting themselves on fire on Wednesday near South Korea's corruption investigation office, where impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol was being interrogated over insurrection allegations, the Yonhap News Agency reported.
Unidentified person dies near S.Korea graft office after setting self on fire, report says
