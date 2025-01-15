Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Unidentified person dies near S.Korea graft office after setting self on fire, report says

By REUTERS

An unidentified person died after setting themselves on fire on Wednesday near South Korea's corruption investigation office, where impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol was being interrogated over insurrection allegations, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal reached, US source tells 'Post'
By AMICHAI STEIN
01/15/2025 06:40 PM
Hamas tells Al Jazeera that it has approved the ceasefire deal - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2025 06:27 PM
FM Gideon Sa’ar cuts Europe visit short amid hostage deal negotiations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2025 05:53 PM
Def. Min., IDF receive instructions to prepare for hostage deal
By AMIR BOHBOT
01/15/2025 05:20 PM
Rabies infected jackal discovered in Upper Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2025 05:04 PM
Qatari PM to hold press conference in Doha amid Gaza ceasefire talks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2025 05:02 PM
Alleged Israeli strikes kill three, including border village leader
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2025 05:01 PM
Meta's Instagram down for thousands of users in US, Downdetector shows
By REUTERS
01/15/2025 04:46 PM
Irish parties confirm agreement to form new government
By REUTERS
01/15/2025 04:11 PM
Russia planned acts of terror in the air, Polish PM says
By REUTERS
01/15/2025 02:37 PM
Russia and Ukraine swap 25 POWs each in UAE-mediated exchange
By REUTERS
01/15/2025 02:34 PM
German prosecutor charges Syrian with war crimes against Yazidis
By REUTERS
01/15/2025 02:04 PM
Netanyahu meets with Katz, Smotrich amid hostage deal talks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2025 02:03 PM
Turkey's Erdogan: Kurdish militant group must heed call to disarm
By REUTERS
01/15/2025 01:04 PM
Man stabbed in Haifa in moderate condition, police investigating
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/15/2025 11:36 AM