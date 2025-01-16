Jerusalem Post
Denmark to send 10 million dollars in humanitarian aid to Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JANUARY 16, 2025 12:16

Denmark is planning to send over $10 million (75 million Kroner) in aid to the Gaza Strip, the country's Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed on Thursday.

"The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas has sparked new hope. Our new contribution will go towards urgent and life-saving efforts for the hard-hit civilian population in Gaza and support early reconstruction to the extent possible in the first phases of the ceasefire. A new momentum has been created that we are ready to seize from the Danish side, and which can hopefully lead to lasting peace. My trip to the Middle East in recent days has only confirmed this for me," said Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen.

The aid comes in addition to the 700 million Kroner provided in 2023 and 2024.

