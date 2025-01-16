EU's von der Leyen promises Europe will fund Palestinians to tune of €120 million in 2025

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced on Thursday that Europe will channel €120 million of aid in 2025 to support Palestinians.

The ceasefire and hostage release agreement offers hope the region desperately needed. But the humanitarian situation remains grim in Gaza.Europe will channel €120 million of aid in 2025, alongside tons of in-kind aid, to keep supporting Palestinians. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) January 16, 2025

Denmark is planning to send over $10 million (75 million Kroner) in aid to the Gaza Strip, the country's Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed on Thursday. "

The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas has sparked new hope. Our new contribution will go towards urgent and life-saving efforts for the hard-hit civilian population in Gaza and support early reconstruction to the extent possible in the first phases of the ceasefire. A new momentum has been created that we are ready to seize from the Danish side, and which can hopefully lead to lasting peace. My trip to the Middle East in recent days has only confirmed this for me," said Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen.

The aid comes in addition to the 700 million Kroner provided in 2023 and 2024.