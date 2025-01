A jihadist group in Algeria has kidnapped a Spanish citizen, two sources revealed to the news agency EFE on Thursday.

Contrary to early reports, the victim has been confirmed to be a man and not a woman.

The kidnappers belonged to the group the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS), EFE added.

The kidnappers reportedly released the people who were with the Spaniard on the Mali-Algeria border but kept the man hostage.