Biden weighing action aimed at prohibiting discrimination based on sex, Washington Post reports

US President Joe Biden is weighing action aimed at advancing the Equal Rights Amendment, which would prohibit discrimination based on sex, before he leaves office on Monday, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with discussions.
