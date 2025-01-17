Jerusalem Post
Russia hopes Gaza ceasefire leads to long-term stability, Putin says

By REUTERS

Russia hopes that the ceasefire in Gaza will lead to long-term stabilization of the region, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian.

Pezeshkian said he hoped the ceasefire would be implemented.

Putin said it was important not to weaken efforts towards a comprehensive settlement of the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, leading to the creation of an independent Palestinian state.

The complex ceasefire accord between Israel and militant group Hamas, which controls Gaza, emerged on Wednesday after mediation by Qatar, Egypt and the US and 15 months of bloodshed that devastated the coastal territory and inflamed the Middle East.

Justice Min. releases names of Palestinian prisoners to be released
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2025 05:09 PM
Syria claims to thwart weapons smuggling attempt into Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2025 05:07 PM
Putin, Pezeshkian sign Russia-Iran strategic partnership agreement
By REUTERS
01/17/2025 04:28 PM
IDF approves resumption of Ashkelon-Sderot railway line
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2025 03:57 PM
All clear given after suspicious letter arrives at US embassy in Germany
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2025 03:44 PM
ICC prosecutor meets with Syria's de facto ruler in Damascus, SANA says
By REUTERS
01/17/2025 03:29 PM
Iran and Russia can finalize nuclear plant agreements, Pezeshkian says
By REUTERS
01/17/2025 01:36 PM
WHO upbeat on scaling up aid under Gaza ceasefire terms
By REUTERS
01/17/2025 12:42 PM
Gov't set to meet at 3:30 p.m. to approve hostage deal
By AMICHAI STEIN
01/17/2025 12:02 PM
Netanyahu requests cancellation of testimony due to medical reasons
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2025 11:08 AM
Iranian president arrives in Moscow for treaty signing with Putin
By REUTERS
01/17/2025 10:50 AM
Katz cancels administrative detention orders against Jews
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2025 10:04 AM
'Significant progress' in talks between Netanyahu, Smotrich
By AMICHAI STEIN
01/17/2025 09:36 AM
IDF begins proceedings against haredim who did not report for draft
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2025 09:20 AM
Macron to travel to Lebanon on Friday
By REUTERS
01/17/2025 07:27 AM