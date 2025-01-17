Guterres visits UNIFIL peacekeeping forces in south Lebanon, says Israel violates resolution 1701

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, during a visit with UNIFIL peacekeeping forces in Naqoura in southern Lebanon, told UN staff that the IDF's "continued occupation of the UNIFIL area of ​​operations, along with Israeli operations in Lebanon, constitute a violation of UN Resolution 1701 and endanger UNIFIL staff," KAN reported, citing Guterres's spokesperson Farhan Aziz Haq.