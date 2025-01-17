UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, during a visit with UNIFIL peacekeeping forces in Naqoura in southern Lebanon, told UN staff that the IDF's "continued occupation of the UNIFIL area of operations, along with Israeli operations in Lebanon, constitute a violation of UN Resolution 1701 and endanger UNIFIL staff," KAN reported, citing Guterres's spokesperson Farhan Aziz Haq.
Guterres visits UNIFIL peacekeeping forces in south Lebanon, says Israel violates resolution 1701
