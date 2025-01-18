Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Three dead in night-time Russian attack on Kyiv, military administration says

By REUTERS

Three people were killed early on Saturday in the center of Kyiv in a night-time Russian attack, said Timur Tkachenko, head of the Ukrainian capital's military administration.

Tkachenko posted on the Telegram messaging app that the deaths had occurred in the city's Shevchenkivskyi district. He said falling debris had also hit the Desnyanskyi district on the other side of the Dnipro River that runs through the capital.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said air defenses were in operation around the city.

He said windows had been shattered in Shevchenkivskyi district, including at a metro station, and smoke was coming out of an apartment building. A water main had been damaged, and repair crews had been dispatched to the site.

Toddler, man pronounced dead after fire erupts in northern Israeli town
By WALLA!
01/18/2025 07:17 AM
Pence planning to attend Trump's inauguration, New York Times reports
By REUTERS
01/18/2025 04:16 AM
Zakaria Zubeidi one of 735 terrorists to be released in hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2025 04:16 AM
Trump's inauguration moved indoors
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2025 03:33 AM
US CENTCOM commander meets SDF commander-in-chief in northern Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2025 03:25 AM
PA, Jenin Battalions sign truce following month of clashes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2025 03:11 AM
US will hit debt limit on Tuesday, Yellen says in letter
By REUTERS
01/18/2025 12:15 AM
Egypt to establish task force to ensure to monitor hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2025 10:39 PM
Man found lifeless in burned vehicle near Ma'ale Ephraim
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2025 08:58 PM
Guterres said Israel violates UN resolution 1701 in south Lebanon visit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2025 08:08 PM
US imposes sanctions on Yemen Kuwait Bank, Treasury website shows
By REUTERS
01/17/2025 07:53 PM
G7 condemns Russian 'global disinformation and influence campaigns'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2025 06:19 PM
Syria claims to thwart weapons smuggling attempt into Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2025 05:07 PM
Russia hopes Gaza ceasefire leads to long-term stability, Putin says
By REUTERS
01/17/2025 04:44 PM
IDF approves resumption of Ashkelon-Sderot railway line
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/17/2025 03:57 PM