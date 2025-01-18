Three dead in night-time Russian attack on Kyiv, military administration says

Three people were killed early on Saturday in the center of Kyiv in a night-time Russian attack, said Timur Tkachenko, head of the Ukrainian capital's military administration.

Tkachenko posted on the Telegram messaging app that the deaths had occurred in the city's Shevchenkivskyi district. He said falling debris had also hit the Desnyanskyi district on the other side of the Dnipro River that runs through the capital.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said air defenses were in operation around the city.

He said windows had been shattered in Shevchenkivskyi district, including at a metro station, and smoke was coming out of an apartment building. A water main had been damaged, and repair crews had been dispatched to the site.