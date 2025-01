Ahead of the planned start of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on Sunday morning, the IDF has declared the area of the Nitzana Border Crossing a closed military zone as of tomorrow, to come into force on Sunday at 00:01.

The crossing is situated between Egypt and Nitzana, in the Israeli Negev.

The areas of Yad Mordechai and Kerem Shalom have also been declared as closed military zones until January 24th, 2025.

All entry to these areas is prohibited, the IDF added.