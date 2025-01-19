Jerusalem Post
Two hundred aid trucks arrive at Kerem Shalom crossing

By REUTERS
Updated: JANUARY 19, 2025 12:56

About 200 aid delivery trucks, including 20 carrying fuel, began arriving on Sunday at the Israeli-controlled Kerem Shalom crossing ahead of entry into the Gaza Strip, two Egyptian sources told Reuters.

A ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas in Gaza took effect on Sunday morning after a nearly three-hour delay, pausing a 15-month-old war that has shaken up the Middle East.

The aid trucks were using the Kerem Shalom entry point pending completion of maintenance at the Rafah border crossing into southern Gaza from Egypt, the sources said.

PMO: First hostages scheduled to be released today at 4:00 PM
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2025 11:40 AM
PMO: Ceasefire to go into effect at 11:15
By AMICHAI STEIN
01/19/2025 11:09 AM
Israel receives names of hostages to be released
By AMICHAI STEIN
01/19/2025 10:08 AM
Israel expects Hamas to deliver list of hostages 'at any moment'
By AMICHAI STEIN
01/19/2025 10:00 AM
IDF currently striking terror targets in the Gaza strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2025 09:40 AM
IDF strikes Hamas targets in Gaza after ceasefire delay
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2025 09:27 AM
Netanyahu instructs not to stop fighting until Hamas gives hostage ;ost
By AMICHAI STEIN
01/19/2025 07:34 AM
Israeli forces start withdrawing from Rafah to areas along Egypt-Gaza
By REUTERS
01/19/2025 03:43 AM
State Attorney's office rejects petition against hostage deal
By BINI ASHKENAZI
01/19/2025 01:55 AM
Yemeni Houthis warn Red Sea 'hostile forces' against aggression on Yemen
By REUTERS
01/19/2025 01:14 AM
IDF declares Nitzana Border Crossing a 'closed military zone'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2025 11:35 PM
Israeli delegation arrives in Cairo to examine implementation of deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2025 11:03 PM
IDF says its prepared for ceasefire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2025 10:42 PM
Milei promises justice for AMIA bombing prosecutor Nisman, terror victim
By MICHAEL STARR
01/18/2025 09:01 PM
Police thwart stabbing attack at Kalandiya crossing in the West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2025 07:30 PM