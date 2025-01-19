Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Hamas attributes delay in announcing list of Palestinian prisoners to 'errors' in some names

By REUTERS

The Hamas prisoners office attributed a delay in announcing a list of the Palestinian prisoners to be freed on Sunday under the Gaza hostage ceasefire deal with Israel to "errors" in some names, adding that this would be addressed.



Hamas Headline
