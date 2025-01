Authorities filed an indictment with the Beer Sheva District Court against Yosef Shalashvili, a 28-year-old from Ashdod, for allegedly abusing his position as a dance teacher at an elementary school to commit indecent physical contact with fifth-grade female students, Israeli media reported on Monday.

Shalashvili was reportedly arrested a month ago after more than 10 female students complained about his actions.