'I thought it was the end of the road': Reservist injured in drone strike in Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A reservist from the Golani Brigade was wounded during a drone strike in Lebanon, army radio reported on X/Twitter Monday.

"I hear all my friends screaming," Sgt. (res.) Noam told Yaron Wilensky. "I thought this was the end of the road."



