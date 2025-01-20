'I thought it was the end of the road': Reservist injured in drone strike in Lebanon

A reservist from the Golani Brigade was wounded during a drone strike in Lebanon, army radio reported on X/Twitter Monday.
"I hear all my friends screaming," Sgt. (res.) Noam told Yaron Wilensky. "I thought this was the end of the road."
סמ"ר במיל' נועם, לוחם מילואים בגולני נפצע מפגיעת כטב"מ בלבנון, הוא משחזר אצל ירון וילנסקי את רגעי הפציעה: "שמעתי את כול החברים שלי צורחים. אני חשבתי שזהו, שהגיע סוף הדרך, אמרתי למלאך המוות, אני מוכן בוא קח אותי" pic.twitter.com/MdP1sR6Kyy— גלצ (@GLZRadio) January 20, 2025