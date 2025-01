In a public statement on Monday, the Houthis spokesman threatened Israel if they "violate the agreement," Israeli media reported.

"We will monitor the stages of implementation of the agreement, and we are ready to return to escalation at any stage if the enemy violates the agreement," Abd al-Malik Badr ad-Din al-Houthi, the Houthi spokesman, said. "Our fingers are on the trigger, and our actions are related to the extent to which the agreement is implemented by the enemy."