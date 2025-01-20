Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Syria's de facto leader congratulates Trump, looks forward to improving relations

By REUTERS
Updated: JANUARY 20, 2025 23:48

Syria's de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa congratulated US President Donald Trump on his inauguration in a statement on Monday, saying he is looking forward to improving relations between the two countries.

"We are confident that he is the leader to bring peace to the Middle East and restore stability to the region," he said.

The US, Britain, the European Union and others imposed tough sanctions on Syria after a crackdown by ousted President Bashar al-Assad on pro-democracy protests in 2011 that spiraled into civil war.

In early January, Washington issued a sanctions exemption for transactions with governing institutions in Syria for six months in an effort to ease the flow of humanitarian assistance.

Syria welcomed the move, but has urged a complete lifting of sanctions to support its recovery.

Trump to lift pause on 2,000-pound bomb supply to Israel
By REUTERS
01/20/2025 11:27 PM
UN says 915 aid trucks entered Gaza on Monday
By REUTERS
01/20/2025 10:58 PM
Two people wounded, one in critical condition after West Bank shooting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2025 10:47 PM
Masked Israelis set fire to vehicles, buildings in Arab village
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2025 10:23 PM
Immigration attorney James McHenry to temporarily lead Justice Dept
By REUTERS
01/20/2025 10:02 PM
Sheba Hospital tells Ministry of Health to investigate leaks on hostages
By WALLA!
01/20/2025 09:51 PM
Defense Minister: No Palestinian celebrations for released terrorists
By AVI ASHKENAZI
01/20/2025 09:37 PM
Houthis threaten to retaliate if Israel 'violates agreement'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2025 09:20 PM
Trump 'fulfilled' after hostage's release, Witkoff tells N12
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2025 09:18 PM
Trump to issue sweeping pardons for defendants charged in Jan. 6
By REUTERS
01/20/2025 09:10 PM
Panama's president says canal will remain Panamanian
By REUTERS
01/20/2025 09:01 PM
Trump: All hostages must be freed immediately
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2025 08:24 PM
Likud MK Bismuth assumes chairmanship of National Security Committee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2025 08:19 PM
'I want to be remembered asman of peace': Trump said at inauguration
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2025 07:50 PM
Trump to withdraw from Paris climate agreement
By REUTERS
01/20/2025 07:07 PM