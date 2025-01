US President Donald Trump on Monday rescinded sanctions imposed by the former Biden administration on far-right Israeli settler groups and individuals for allegedly committing violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, the new White House website said.

The website said Trump rescinded Executive Order 14115 issued on February 1, 2024, which authorized the imposition of certain sanctions "on Persons Undermining Peace, Security, and Stability in the West Bank."

This is a developing story.