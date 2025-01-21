Jerusalem Post
IDF to Gazans: If Hamas keeps deal, you can return to northern Gaza next week

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF Spokesperson in Arabic Avichay Adraee warned residents of the Gaza Strip against approaching forbidden areas in Gaza in a Tuesday post on X/Twitter.

"According to the agreement, IDF forces will remain deployed in specific areas in the Gaza Strip. Do not approach IDF forces in the area until further notice. Approaching the forces exposes you to danger," the statement read, highlighting the various restricted areas. 

"If Hamas adheres to all the details of the agreement, then starting next week, the residents of the Gaza Strip will be able to return to the northern part of the Strip, and directives will be issued in this regard," the statement further noted.

