Head of the Shas party, Arye Deri, requested from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday the Negev and Galilee portfolio following the resignation of Otzma Yehudit ministers from the government.
Shas Party demands Negev and Galilee portfolio
By STAV LIVNE/GLOBES/TNS01/21/2025 01:14 PM
By REUTERS01/21/2025 12:22 PM
By REUTERS01/21/2025 10:34 AM
By REUTERS01/21/2025 10:33 AM
By REUTERS01/21/2025 10:24 AM
By REUTERS01/21/2025 09:33 AM
By REUTERS01/21/2025 08:55 AM
By REUTERS01/21/2025 08:19 AM
By REUTERS01/21/2025 07:07 AM
By REUTERS01/21/2025 03:05 AM