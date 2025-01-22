Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Protestors disrupt class at Columbia University with antisemitic flyers

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JANUARY 22, 2025 05:57

Protesters disrupted a "History of Modern Israel" class at New York's Columbia University with flyers depicting antisemitic imagery, Stop Antisemitism posted on X/Twitter on Tuesday.

The flyers included a boot crushing a star of David, and a Palestinian terrorist burning an Israeli flag, with the caption "Burn Zionism to the ground."

Columbia University Interim President Katrina Armstrong issued a statement on Tuesday strongly condemning the protest and referring to the flyers as "unacceptable."

Armstrong added that no group has a right to disrupt another group of students in a Columbia classroom, as such acts would disrupt Columbia's rules of conduct, and that university authorities would "move quickly to investigate and address this act."

Trump to place federal DEI staff on paid leave starting Wednesday
By REUTERS
01/22/2025 04:59 AM
'There is life after death' Romi Gonen shares first post since release
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/22/2025 03:59 AM
ASEAN welcomes Gaza ceasefire, calls for full implementation
By REUTERS
01/22/2025 03:53 AM
Trump says he would sanction Russia if Putin won't negotiate on Ukraine
By REUTERS
01/22/2025 01:04 AM
Trump says he is open to Musk buying TikTok if Tesla CEO wants to do so
By REUTERS
01/22/2025 12:55 AM
Plane carrying Spanish hostage expected to land in Algeria
By REUTERS
01/21/2025 11:32 PM
Yemen Red Sea port capacity down sharply after hostilities, UN says
By REUTERS
01/21/2025 10:32 PM
Fox News to interview Trump on Wednesday, Axios reports
By REUTERS
01/21/2025 09:38 PM
Katz to begin interviewing candidates for new IDF Chief of Staff
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/21/2025 06:49 PM
Knesset approves bill where denying Oct. 7 lead to 5 years in prison
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/21/2025 05:35 PM
NU to put forward bill to establish a state investigation committee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/21/2025 05:16 PM
Netanyahu, Starmer discuss release of release of British nat'l from Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/21/2025 03:35 PM
Shas demanding Negev and Galilee portfolio
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/21/2025 02:42 PM
Hamas calls for full West Bank 'mobilization' over Jenin op.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/21/2025 02:37 PM
British Airways resuming Israel service
By STAV LIVNE/GLOBES/TNS
01/21/2025 01:14 PM