Protestors disrupt class at Columbia University with antisemitic flyers

Protesters disrupted a "History of Modern Israel" class at New York's Columbia University with flyers depicting antisemitic imagery, Stop Antisemitism posted on X/Twitter on Tuesday.

The flyers included a boot crushing a star of David, and a Palestinian terrorist burning an Israeli flag, with the caption "Burn Zionism to the ground."

Columbia University Interim President Katrina Armstrong issued a statement on Tuesday strongly condemning the protest and referring to the flyers as "unacceptable."

Armstrong added that no group has a right to disrupt another group of students in a Columbia classroom, as such acts would disrupt Columbia's rules of conduct, and that university authorities would "move quickly to investigate and address this act."