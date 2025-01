Moroccan man arrested in Naples for planning attack on Jews, police say

A 30-year-old Moroccan man was arrested in Naples by DIGOS police for allegedly planning an attack on the city's Jewry, police announced on Wednesday.

A seguito di indagini svolte dai poliziotti della #Digos di Napoli, con supporto #Dcpp, arrestato un giovane originario del Marocco per terrorismo internazionale di matrice islamica #essercisempre #22gennaio https://t.co/RJOw1WQNZq#essercisempre #22gennaio — Polizia di Stato (@poliziadistato) January 22, 2025

The man is accused of terrorism and is believed to have membership in ISIS.

The suspect's social media account reportedly revealed that he planned to obtain a knife to carry out the attack.