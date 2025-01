MK Haim Katz (Likud), currently serving as Tourism Minister, has been granted the portfolio of three additional ministries, according to reports in Israeli media on Wednesday.

The additional portfolios are National Security Minister, Heritage Minister, and Development of the Negev and Galilee and National Resilience Minister, after Otzma Yehudit MKs Itamar Ben-Gvir, Amichai Eliyahu, and Yitzhak Wasserlauf resigned from their respective positions on Sunday.